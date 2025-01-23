Tina Turner’s ‘Private Dancer’ Celebrates 40 Years With New Box
A 40th-anniversary edition of Tina Turner's Grammy-winning comeback album Private Dancer will be released on March 21.
The five CD and one Blu-ray set will include B-sides, live tracks and previously unreleased songs from the era.
One of those unreleased cuts, "Hot for You Baby," has been issued with the box's announcement. You can listen to the song, originally recorded for the album but left off, below.
In addition to the music included on the upcoming set, Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edtion) features a Blu-ray with 4K versions of the album's videos for the hit singles "What's Love Got to Do With It," "Better Be Good to Me," the title track and more.
Private Dancer was Turner's fifth solo album after leaving husband and musical partner Ike Turner in the late '70s. Her abuse during the marriage led to one of music's greatest comeback stories, as Turner remade her career and became one of the '80s' biggest acts.
After a five-year break from recording an album, Turner scored a U.K. hit in 1983 with a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together." That led to work on Private Dancer, released in May 1984 and which went to No. 1 worldwide, won several Grammy Awards and turned the singer, now in her mid-'40s, into one of the era's hugest stars.
The multiplatinum record was followed by sold-out world tours and other hit albums over the next couple of decades. Turner died in 2023 at age 83.
What's on Tina Turner's 'Private Dancer' Box Set?
The upcoming box set edition of Private Dancer features the 2015 remaster of the original album - which included the hit singles "What's Love Got to Do With It," a No. 1 song, "Better Be Good to Me" and the title track, all U.S. Top 10 hits.
There are also discs of B-sides, single edits and extended versions of the singles, and previously unreleased tracks and non-album singles, such as Turner's cover of the Temptations' "Ball of Confusion" that helped launch her comeback.
Two CDs of live performances - from Chicago and Birmingham in 1984 - round out the music sets. The track listing for Turner's Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition) is below.
Tina Turner, 'Private Dancer (40th Anniversary Edition)' Track Listing
CD1 – Private Dancer (2015 Remaster)
I Might Have Been Queen
What’s Love Got To Do With It
Show Some Respect
I Can’t Stand The Rain
Private Dancer
Let’s Stay Together
Better Be Good To Me
Steel Claw
Help
1984
CD2 – B-Sides, Single Edits And Extended Versions
B-sides:
I Wrote A Letter
Rock ‘n’ Roll Widow
Don’t Rush the Good Things
When I Was Young
Keep Your Hands Off My Baby
Single edits:
Let’s Stay Together
Help
Better Be Good To Me
Private Dancer
Extended versions:
What’s Love Got to Do With It
Better Be Good To Me
I Can’t Stand the Rain
Show Some Respect
CD3 – Previously Unreleased & Rare Tracks Plus Other Singles
Previously unreleased & Rare Tracks:
Hot For You Baby*
Let’s Stay Together (Alternative Radio Mix, 1983)
Let’s Stay Together (TV Instrumental)*
What’s Love Got to Do With It (Dub Mix)*
Private Dancer (Sterling Version)
Total Control
Non-Album singles:
Ball of Confusion (That’s What the World Is Today) (with B.E.F.) - Remix
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Single Edit)
One of the Living (Single Remix)
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Extended Mix)
One of the Living (Special Club Mix)
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Dub Version)
One of the Living (Dub version)
CD4 – World Tour ‘84 - Live At Park West, Chicago - August 2nd 1984*
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
Show Some Respect
I Might Have Been Queen
River Deep, Mountain High
Nutbush City Limits
What’s Love Got to Do With It
I Can’t Stand the Rain
Better Be Good to Me
Private Dancer
Let’s Stay Together
Help
Proud Mary
Legs
CD5 – Private Dancer Tour - Live From Nec, Birmingham 1984
Show Some Respect
I Might Have Been Queen
What’s Love Got To Do With It
I Can’t Stand The Rain
Better Be Good To Me
Private Dancer
Let’s Stay Together
Help
It’s Only Love (Feat. Bryan Adams)
Tonight (Feat. David Bowie)
Let’s Dance (Feat. David Bowie)
Blu-ray – Promo videos
Let’s Stay Together (Restored from original 16mm film)
Help
What’s Love Got to Do With It (Colour version)
What’s Love Got to Do With It (B/W version)
Better Be Good to Me
Private Dancer (Full-length version) (Restored from original 35mm film)
Private Dancer (Restored from original 35mm film)
Show Some Respect
*previously unreleased
