Timothee Chalamet will ride a wave of positive reviews for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown onto the stage of Saturday Night Live. In a rarity, the actor is scheduled to serve as both host and musical guest on the Jan. 25 episode.

Chart-topping musicians typically hold both roles, including Paul Simon, Elton John, Ray Charles and Taylor Swift. Only four dual performers have been non-professional singers or musicians, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with the most recent dating back to Deion Sanders' turn in February 1995.

Chalamet played and sang all the Dylan songs in director James Mangold's film, after working for years with dialect and harmonica coaches in preparation for the role. He'd presumably return to that material for Saturday Night Live, and Deadline initially reported that he would, but that has not yet been confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter describes Chalamet as a "huge fan of rap music."

A Complete Unknown was shut out at the recently held Golden Globes, but Chalamet might still be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category. If the 29-year-old were to win at the Academy Awards, he'd break the record for youngest-ever currently held by Adrien Brody by a few days. (Brody claimed the same honor over Chalamet at the Golden Globes.)

Chalamet previously hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2020 and November 2023, with a cameo appearance in April 2021. Oscar nominations are set to be announced on Jan. 17, with voting into February.

Saturday Night Live's season will also feature some special anniversary programming. A four-part docuseries called SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night debuts Jan. 16 on the Peacock streaming service. Ladies & Gentleman … 50 years of SNL Music follows on Jan. 27. The live primetime special SNL50: The Anniversary Special is set to air on Feb. 16.

