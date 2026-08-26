Tim Curry, best known for his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in 1975's The Rocky Horror Show, has died at age 80.

Curry, who was born in Grappenhall, Cheshire, England in 1946, began his acting career in the West End production of the musical Hair in the late '60s. This is where he met Richard O'Brien, the man who would soon write The Rocky Horror Show, the musical.

"He gave me the script, and I thought, 'Boy, if this works, it's going to be a smash,'" Curry recalled in 1992.

Curry was ultimately given the role of the campy, cross-dressing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the stage production of the show, which then led to his appearing in the same role for the film version. The movie also featured Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick and Meat Loaf.

Watch Tim Curry in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

The Rocky Horror Picture Show wasn't critically-lauded, but it eventually started picking up more attention as a midnight movie in America and has since developed a large cult following.

"It was daring at the time - less daring now," Curry said to NPR in 2005. "It's a kind of rite of passage now, I think. And actually, first of all, it's a guaranteed weekend party to which you can go with or without a date and probably find one if you don't have one. And it's also, I think, a chance for people to try on a few roles for size, you know, figure out — help them maybe figure out their own sexuality. I mean, I think that's probably taking it a little deeper than it needs to go, but I think it has had a useful purpose in that way. And I've certainly had some very interesting and moving mail from people who have said, you know, thanks for helping me figure out who I was. You know? And that's very nice."

Tim Curry's Later Roles and Other Work

Curry went on to appear in a number of other movies, television shows and plays through the '80s, '90s and beyond. He won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in 1982's The Pirates of Penzance. In 1990, he played Pennywise the clown in the miniseries It, and also could be seen in Tales from the Crypt (1992), Will & Grace (2004) and more.

In addition to his acting career, Curry also released three rock-related albums: Read My Lips (1978), Fearless (1979), and Simplicity (1981).

Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012 that prompted brain surgery and left him unable to walk. In 2025, he released a memoir called Vagabond.

In October of 2025, Curry gave his final interview, in which he stated that he didn't fear death.

"I want to earn it," he said to CBS Sunday Morning. "I want to earn the privilege of not being here. … I think I might very well embrace it."