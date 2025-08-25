Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres Shoots Down ‘Bulls—‘ Internet Rumors

Bon Jovi's Tico Torres says recent internet reports about him retiring from the band are not true.

Currently in his 42nd year with the band, the 71-year old drummer and golf enthusiast addressed the rumors with a video posted to the band's social media accounts.

"I'm here to dispel a lot of rumors that I've read," Torres begins. "People [have been] calling me up saying 'did you retire from music, from the band?' well... no, i have no idea how this stuff starts. Musicians don't retire, especially me. Me and the boys, Johnny and everybody, we're still making music.. I mean, the best we've ever been. All I can tell you is, don't listen to what you read, it's most likely bullshit. See you later!"

Exactly What Would Torres Be Retiring From?

As Torres notes, various internet sources have been sharing reports or rumors about his alleged retirement for a couple of weeks now. The fuss apparently started when Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan reportedly referred to himself and singer Jon Bon Jovi as the only two original members remaining in the band during a recent episode of his Let Me Ask My Dad podcast.

Jon Bon Jovi's well-documented vocal problems have largely kept his namesake band off the road in recent years, with their most recent full-length tour having ended on April 30, 2022. The band's most recent studio album was 2024's Forever.

The band has made a handful of shorter appearances in the past year or so, most recently a 17-song June 14, 2025 set in Nashville for fans who purchased a special all-inclusive weekend travel package.