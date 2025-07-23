On Sept. 12, the long-awaited sequel to 1984's This Is Spinal Tap will arrive in theaters.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is set to star the original band lineup and the actors who played them over 40 years ago: Michael McKean as singer David St. Hubbins, Christopher Guest as guitarist Nigel Tufnel and Harry Shearer as bassist Derek Smalls. (Ric Parnell, who played drummer Mick Shrimpton in the 1984 movie, passed away in 2022.)

The original film's director, Rob Reiner, is once again directing, and there will also be appearances by Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chad Smith, Lars Ulrich and more.

In the meantime, a few photos from the upcoming film have dropped, which you can view below.

Will There Be New Spinal Tap Music?

Late last year, Reiner explained some of the plot points to the sequel, which relays what the members of Spinal Tap have been doing with their lives since the band split up at the end of the first film.

There will also be new Spinal Tap music, plus songs by some of the aforementioned musical artists.

"[I]t'll have a couple of cuts by Elton John and one cut by Paul McCartney," he said, "songs that they sing in the film, which aren't Spinal Tap-type songs, they're ones that people know. But the rest of them are new."

