The Who launched the North American leg of their The Song Is Over farewell tour on Saturday at Sunrise, Florida's Amerant Bank Arena, where they played the Who's Next gem "Going Mobile" live for the first time.

You can see fan-shot video of the performance and the full set list below.

Guitarist Pete Townshend handled lead vocal duties on the original recording of "Going Mobile," released in 1971. On Saturday, the task fell to his younger brother Simon Townshend, who has toured with the Who for decades and released several solo albums.

Townshend wrote "Going Mobile" about the joys of owning a mobile home and living an untethered lifestyle. With lyrics like "Out in the woods / Or in the city / It's all the same to me / When I'm drivin' free, the world's my home / When I'm mobile," it makes a fitting addition to a tour set list.

Watch the Who Play 'Going Mobile' Live for the First Time

'Who's Next' Dominates the Who's Farewell Tour Set List

Although Saturday marked the Who's first time playing "Going Mobile" live, the band's principal members have played it in the past. Lead singer Roger Daltrey has performed the song more than 140 times in concert, according to setlist.fm, while Townshend played it during a pair of solo shows at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre in 2000, where he also performed music from the Who's abandoned Lifehouse rock opera.

With the addition of "Going Mobile" to their set list, the Who are now playing seven of nine songs off Who's Next. It's their most-represented album on their farewell tour, followed closely by Quadrophenia, of which they played five songs out of 10.

The Who's North American tour continues on Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey, and is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas.

The Who — Aug. 16, 2025, Sunrise, Florida Set List

1. "I Can't Explain"

2. "Substitute"

3. "Who Are You"

4. "The Seeker"

5. "I Can See for Miles"

6. "Bargain"

7. "Love Ain't for Keeping"

8. "Behind Blue Eyes"

9. "Going Mobile" (live debut; Simon Townshend on lead vocals)

10. "Pinball Wizard"

11. "See Me, Feel Me"

12. "Eminence Front"

13. "My Generation"

14. "Cry if You Want" (abbreviated)

15. "You Better You Bet"

16. "The Real Me"

17. "I've Had Enough"

18. "I'm One"

19. "5:15"

20. "Love, Reign O'er Me"

21. "Baba O'Riley"

22. "Won't Get Fooled Again"

23. "Tea & Theatre"

24. "The Song Is Over"