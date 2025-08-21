Roger Daltrey is apparently making an effort to say goodbye to the Who's fans via his performance lyrics.

The Who's The Song Is Over farewell tour launched earlier this month on Aug. 18 in Sunrise, Florida. The following day, Daltrey adjusted the lyrics to "The Song Is Over" at their concert in Newark, New Jersey.

The original lyrics are as follows: "The song is over / I’m left with only tears / I must remember / Even if it takes a million years."

But in New Jersey, Daltrey sang these words instead: "The song is over / Thanks for all the years / I’ll always remember / Even if I live for a million years."

You can watch fan-filmed footage of this song performance below.

Where Else Is the Who's Tour Going?

In total, the Who will play 16 North American cities on this tour, including Boston, New York City, Toronto, Los Angeles and others. It will end on Sept. 28 in Las Vegas.

Though they did perform a pair of shows in Milan, Italy in July, the band does not currently have concrete plans to bring the tour to their native U.K. or back to Europe.

"Let's see if we can survive this one," Daltrey said at a live-streamed press conference held back in May. "I've got to say, touring America is a damn sight easier than touring the U.K. For some reason or another, the U.K. has decided to make it as difficult as possible to go from A to B. In America, you seem to want to make it as easy as possible. But we are in the land of 'no.' I don’t want to say that there will be, but equally, I’m not confident in saying there will be. That's the honest answer to that."

Is This Really the Last Tour for the Who?

While the band's exact touring future remains unclear, guitarist Pete Townshend has made clear over recent years that he's not interested in keeping things going for too long.

"I don't get much of a buzz from performing with the Who,” he told The New York Times in 2024. "If I'm really honest, I've been touring for the money. My idea of an ordinary lifestyle is pretty elevated."