The Who’s 60th Anniversary Marked With British Postal Stamp Set

The U.K.'s Royal Mail postal service announced a series of stamps marking the 60th anniversary of the Who.

The range will include classic photos of the band while also reproducing some of their iconic album covers.

A total of 34 items – some of which can be seen below – are now available for pre-order, with prices ranging from a few dollars to $152 (£200). Some are limited by time or quantity. They officially go on sale on Oct. 17.

In a press release, the Royal Mail noted that the Who are among a number of rock acts to have been honored with a stamp issue, after Elton John, Queen, the Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, Pink Floyd and others.

Vocalist Roger Daltrey said: "The artwork on the album sleeves was almost as important to the success of the record as the music. It's great to be reminded of them."

Guitarist Pete Townsend joked: "Stamp! Stamp! Stamp! It's what I've done on stage all my life, sometimes in the air. At last, my stamping, and that of my buddy Roger, has been honored properly, and will help letters, parcels and birthday cards travel through time and space – just as we have."

How Many Album Sales Have the Who Notched Up?

Formed in 1964, the Who's original lineup, completed by late bassist John Entwistle and late drummer Keith Moon, are regarded as one of the most influential rock acts of the 20th century. While pioneering the use of power chords and the rock opera format, they've achieved album sales of over 44 million – with 1969's Tommy the highest-selling of all – and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

