The Who just un-retired – again. A little over a year after concluding the Song Is Over Tour, they've confirmed a U.S. tour stop for 2027.

That final (or "final"?) North American farewell date was held in early October 2025 in Thousand Palms, California. It certainly sounded like the end when Pete Townshend spoke after an acoustic version of "Tea and Theatre" closed out the night.

"I suppose, you know, it's goodbye," Townshend told the crowd at the Acrisure Arena. "That's what it is. To what we know as the Who, it's goodbye. What Roger [Daltrey] and I will get up to next, who knows?"

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, left, have continued after the loss of two co-founding Who bandmates. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, left, have continued after the loss of two co-founding Who bandmates. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images)

What the Who Said About Plans to Retire

Who, indeed. Their most recent farewell tour began in July 2025 in Europe and reached the U.S. in September. Daltrey then also described his summer 2026 U.S. solo dates as "one more for the road," making his own nod toward retiring.

"After finishing the Who's final tour of the U.S., it's time for me as a solo artist to possibly do the same," Daltrey said. "After touring solo with different bands of musicians for the last 17 years, a less grueling life becomes more attractive – I'll see."

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Townshend didn't slam the door on working with Daltrey again last year in Thousand Palms, even though he's apparently sworn off recording any further Who studio projects. "If we last any longer, I'm sure we'll get up to all kinds of mischief," he said. "We'll do stuff together. I'm sure sharing some stuff, all kinds of bits and pieces – but for this kind of thing, it's goodbye. And you were last!"

In the meantime, they had an on-again, off-again and then apparently on-again relationship with longtime drummer Zak Starkey. Daltrey confirmed surprise reunion rehearsals with Starkey in late August, but at that time no shows had been announced.

Roger Daltrey appears on stage in October 2025 as the Who close out their farewell North American tour. (Kevin Mazur, Getty Images) Roger Daltrey appears on stage in October 2025 as the Who close out their farewell North American tour. (Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)

When Is the Who's Next Concert?

The Who just confirmed an appearance during the first weekend of 2027's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, set for April 24 through May 5. An official statement from the band says: "Some invitations are just too damn good to turn down."

Their debut Jazz Fest performance was in 2015 during the group's 50th anniversary tour, and marked the Who's first festival appearance in more than 40 years. They returned to New Orleans in 2022 during the Who Hits Back Tour. The Who also played halftime in 2010 when the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl.

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Specific performance times for next year's Jazz and Heritage Festival are still to be announced; tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 20. The bill also includes the Foo Fighters, Warren Haynes, Widespread Panic, Matchbox Twenty, the B-52's, Jack White, Train, John Oates, among many others.

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