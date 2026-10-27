Say cheese....The String Cheese Incident, that is. The genre-bending rockers have announced their first tour dates for 2027, which will find them kicking off the year in January.

They've got close to a dozen concerts on tap so far, starting Jan. 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, the first of a string (no pun intended) of several dates in the area. The group will also visit Durham, North Carolina, Greenville, South Carolina and close out the initial run with two nights in Atlanta.

The final stretch will bring them to the annual Winterwondergrass Festival in early March in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, followed by a two-night stand in Aspen.

An artist presale will begin on Thursday (Oct. 29) at 10 AM local time and the public onsale will follow on Friday (Oct. 30) at 10 AM local time. Fans can find additional information and sign up for the presale at the group's official website.

They're 'Celebrating the Little Moments' With Their Upcoming Tour

The band first formed in 1993 in Colorado and eventually moved to Boulder to fully focus on music. They launched their own record label, SCI Fidelity, releasing their debut album Born on the Wrong Planet in 1997.

That independent spirit extended into forming their own ticketing service, SCI Ticketing (which eventually became Baseline Ticketing) and in short, there's been quite a few things going on since then, something which the members of String Cheese Incident themselves recognized, as they announced the 2027 dates.

"A lot can happen in 30-plus years of following a band. Strangers become friends, and friends become family. Some Incidents become the anniversary venue for lovebirds who met on the dancefloor 20 years ago," they shared in a press release. "And some kids experience their first Incident the same night their parents experience their 100th."

"The countless photos, videos and memories fill up our photo albums, our hard drives, and our hearts," they added. "The String Cheese Incident’s 2027 Say Cheese Tour invites us to creatively capture and share all of the little moments that make the SCI community so special."

They're Visiting One City for the First Time in a Long Time

The Say Cheese tour will certainly add milestones for both fans and the band as well. One of those is their performance at WinterWonderGrass, which on paper, is just another festival performance. But it will actually be their first time playing in Steamboat Springs since 2002, ending a 25-year dry spell in the city.

Lend Me a Hand, their most recent studio album, was released in 2023. It's a collection of songs that gave the band a chance to remember and honor their manager Jesse Aratow, who passed away suddenly in 2021.

“Several songs on that album reference losing Jesse,” bassist Keith Moseley told Local Spins earlier this year. “It felt great to write songs where he is mentioned, remembered, and referenced. Those songs will continue to live on, and every time they get played, we’re reminded of his memory and all he did for us. I love that he is memorialized that way. It feels really good to honor him every time we perform those tracks.”

More recently, the group has released a pair of new singles, "Lightning Sky," which came out earlier this summer and "Fete Tama," which arrived last month. Having wrapped up a multi-night Halloween stand this past weekend, they'll resume their ongoing Just Keep Spinning fall tour on Wednesday (Oct. 28) in Red Bank, New Jersey.

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Watch The String Cheese Incident Perform 'Lightning Sky' in Charlottesville, VA

'Say Cheese' Winter 2027 Tour Dates

Jan 14 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

Jan 15 - FTL War Memorial Auditorium - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jan 16-17 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

Jan 20 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC

Jan 21 - Peace Concert Hall - Greenville, SC

Jan 22-23 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Mar 5 - WinterWonderGrass - Steamboat Springs, CO

Mar 6-7 - Belly Up Aspen - Aspen, CO

'Just Keep Spinning' Fall 2026 Tour Dates

Oct 28 - Count Basie Center For The Arts - Red Bank, NJ

Oct 29 - Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, RI

Oct 30-31 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Nov 4 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

Nov 5 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Nov 6 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

Nov 7 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

Dec 3 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

Dec 4-5 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Dec 6 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

Dec 9 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

Dec 10 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 11-12 - The Sound - Del Mar, CA