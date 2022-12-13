The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14.

The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.

In addition to the new live album, a film of the Smile's set, which included Radiohead songs, will debut Tuesday on the Smile's YouTube page at 3 p.m. EST and will be available for just 48 hours. The film features the first-ever live performance of a new song called "Bending Hectic" written earlier the same day.

The Smile is currently on a tour of the U.S., which is scheduled to finish with a pair of shows in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 and 22. They recorded a Tiny Desk episode for NPR in November that will be broadcast on Jan. 3 on NPR's YouTube channel.

The Smile, 'The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022' Track Listing

1. "Pana-Vision" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

2. "Thin Thing" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

3. "The Opposite" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

4. "Speech Bubbles" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

5. "Free in the Knowledge & a Hairdryer" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

6. "The Smoke" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

7. "You Will Never Work in Television Again" (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)