Axe From ‘The Shining,’ Star Child From ‘2001’ up For Auction

Items of memorabilia from acclaimed movie director Stanley Kubrick’s personal collection are to be auctioned in Feb. 3 and 4, with the axe used by Jack Nicholson in The Shining and the Star Child prop from 2001: A Space Odyssey among them.

The collection is to be sold by Bonhams in London, with exhibitions taking place at Bonhams in New York starting next week before taking place in Los Angeles and Paris.

The axe – used as Nicholson, playing Jack Torrance, breaks down a bathroom door and shouts, “Here’s Johnny!” – is expected to sell for between $40,000 and $65,000. The Star Child, which appeared at the end of 2001 and presented as many questions as it answered, could go for upwards of $1.05 million.

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“One of the most respected and influential filmmakers of all time, Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999) left an indelible mark on culture,” Bonhams said in a statement while offering a preview of some items. “Be it 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), A Clockwork Orange (1971), The Shining (1980), or Eyes Wide Shut (1999), his films pushed boundaries and redefined the limits of cinema, leaving a lasting impression on the public consciousness that extends far beyond the screen.”

The auctioneers added: “Drawn directly from the Stanley Kubrick Film Archives, the collection includes original props, annotated scripts, production materials, awards, filmmaking equipment and personal possessions that reveal the meticulous craftsmanship and creative vision behind some of the most iconic films in history.”

Watch the ‘Here’s Johnny’ Scene from ‘The Shining’

Watch the Star Child Sequence from ‘2001’

What Else is Up for Auction?

Kubrick’s director’s chair starts at $10,000, while the matching dresses worn by the twin girls in The Shining start at $52,000. Other items include clapperboards, a chess set and a withdrawn promo poster for Eyes Wide Shut.

Bonhams expert Claire Tole-Moir told the Guardian that the auction offered a “a landmark moment to get closer to some of the most iconic films ever made.” Saying that Kubrick’s personally-annotated scripts were her favorite items, she added: “[They’re] incredibly special, providing us with an exciting insight into Stanley’s creative journey while making some of his most famous films – The Shining, 2001 and Lolita among others.”