The Rolling Stones Are Teasing a Song, ‘Don’t Get Angry With Me’

The Rolling Stones are teasing a new song, which appears to be titled "Don't Get Angry With Me."

A new site, dontgetangrywithme.com, plays a short section of the song, though many fans are reporting that the site is failing to load, or they're met with error messages. The Stones' are responding to confused fans on social media: "Sorry, don’t get angry with me."

New Stones Album Coming Soon

The band has already been hinting that a new album, Hackney Diamonds, will be announced soon. Last month, they launched a website, mailing list and even placed a physical ad in English newspapers. "Our friendly staff promises you satisfaction," it read. "When you say gimme shelter, we'll fix your shattered windows."

According to the countdown clock on the site, the announcement will arrive on Sept. 6. This would be the band's first album since the death of Charlie Watts in August 2021, as well as their first of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang.

The Stones have been talking about new music for a few years. Back in March of 2022, guitarist Keith Richards spoke to CBS Sunday Morning about the presence of drummer Steve Jordan in the studio, who originally came on as Watts' touring replacement.

READ MORE: Steve Jordan Admits He’d ‘Rather Not’ Be Drumming for the Stones

"It'll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve's in the band," Richards said. "It's sort of metamorphosing into something else."