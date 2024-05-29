The Police Announce Massive ‘Synchronicity’ Box

The Police will release a massive box set celebrating their 1983 album Synchronicity. The six-CD set will be released on July 26.

The limited-edition deluxe box set will feature 55 previously unreleased tracks, including Sting's original and never-heard demos for the album. The box also includes new interviews and liner notes, rare archive memorabilia and unseen band photographs from the era.

While the upcoming set - which will also be available on four LPs, two CDs, two LPs, a picture disc and an e-album - is being touted as a 40th-anniversary package, the original Synchronicity album was released on June 17, 1983.

The album - the group's fifth and last - became the Police's biggest record, staying at No. 1 for 17 weeks and going eight times platinum. It went on to win a Grammy for Rock Vocal Group and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Synchronicity included four Top 20 singles: "King of Pain," "Synchronicity II," "Wrapped Around Your Finger" and "Every Breath You Take," which was a No. 1 hit for eight weeks and won a Grammy for Song of the Year.

What's on the Police's 'Synchronicity' Box Set?

The "Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set" was assembled over the past three years with the help of Sting, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland. The package includes the remastered album along with "Murder by Numbers," a song originally featured as a bonus track on cassette and CD versions, and a disc devoted to B-sides and non-album bonus tracks making their CD debut.

Two other discs feature previously unreleased alternate versions and demos of each Synchronicity song, as well as other unused tracks from the period. The last two CDs feature 19 live recordings from the Police's September 1983 show at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum.

You can see the track listing below. The set is available for preorder now.

The Police, 'Synchronicity' Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set Track Listing

CD1

1. Synchronicity I

2. Walking In Your Footsteps

3. O My God

4. Mother

5. Miss Gradenko

6. Synchronicity II

7. Every Breath You Take

8. King Of Pain

9. Wrapped Around Your Finger

10. Tea In The Sahara

11. Murder By Numbers

CD 2 (Bonus)

1. Truth Hits Everybody (Remix)

2. Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981)

3. Someone To Talk To

4. Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979)

5. I Burn For You

6. Once Upon A Daydream

7. Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

8. Every Breath You Take (Backing Track)

9. Roxanne (Backing Track)

10. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

11. Every Bomb You Make

12. Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

13. Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

14. One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)

15. Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983)

16. Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983)

17. Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement)

18. Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)

CD 3 (Unreleased - Part 1)

1. Synchronicity I (Demo)

2. Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix)

3. Synchronicity I (Instrumental)

4. Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Version)

5. Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix)

6. O My God (Demo)

7. O My God (Outtake)

8. O My God (OBX Version)

9. O My God (Alternate Mix)

10. Mother (Alternate Version)

11. Mother (Instrumental)

12. Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix)

13. Synchronicity II (Demo)

14. Synchronicity II (Outtake)

15. Synchronicity II (Extended Version)

16. Synchronicity II (Alternate Mix)

17. Synchronicity II (Instrumental)

CD 4 (Unreleased - Part 2)

1. Every Breath You Take (Demo)

2. Every Breath You Take (Outtake)

3. Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix)

4. King Of Pain (Demo)

5. King Of Pain (Alternate Version)

6. King Of Pain (Alternate Mix)

7. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Demo)

8. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix)

9. Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental)

10. Tea In The Sahara (Demo)

11. Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix)

12. Murder By Numbers (Demo)

13. I'm Blind (Demo)

14. Loch

15. Ragged Man

16. Goodbye Tomorrow

17. Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake)

18. Three Steps To Heaven

19. Rock And Roll Music

CD 5 (Live Pt. 1 – Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

1. Synchronicity I

2. Synchronicity II

3. Walking In Your Footsteps

4. Message In A Bottle

5. Walking On The Moon

6. O My God

7. De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da

8. Wrapped Around Your Finger

9. Tea In The Sahara

10. Spirits In the Material World

CD 6 (Live Pt. 2 - Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

1. Hole In My Life

2. Invisible Sun

3. One World (Not Three)

4. King Of Pain

5. Don't Stand So Close To Me

6. Murder By Numbers

7. Every Breath You Take

8. Roxanne

9. Can't Stand Losing You