‘The Future of Kiss’ Revealed in Las Vegas

Manager Doc McGhee offered Kiss fans in Las Vegas a sneak peak at three big projects the band is planning to release in the near future.

During the "Future of Kiss" panel at Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Las Vegas, McGhee was joined by Johan Lagerlöf from Pophouse, the company who bought Kiss' catalog and image rights for a reported $300 million in 2024.

Lagerlöf recalled the imposing question the band asked him before signing the deal: "Can you make us immortal?"

With help from other panelists, he and McGhee then updated fans on the three tent-pole projects currently in the works to help the group take the next steps towards that goal.

The Kiss Avatars Look Much Better Now

First up was Thierry Coup, the creative director for the band's upcoming avatar show, who reminded fans once again that the preview shown during the band's last concert was just a work in progress.

Read More: Kiss Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Coup said he and his team are currently "in the middle of developing the real avatars, which will take about two years." He showed off updated concept art, daring fans to tell the difference between a photograph and an identical avatar version of Paul Stanley and then displaying some mind-blowing stage set designs. (Attendees were asked not to share photos of these images.)

The Kiss Movie is Still Searching for its Lead Actors

Director McG and producer Mark Canton, who are working on the band's long-gestating big screen biopic, were also on hand to talk about their progress.

"Kiss is the most exciting band in rock and roll history. We owe the [Kiss] army the most exciting movie in history," McG declared. "More than any other band in the history of rock and roll, there is rock and roll before Kiss and then there is rock and roll after Kiss."

McG said they were still in the middle of casting, trying to find actors that can recreate the intensity of the band's onstage performances. No further information about production schedule or release date was made available.

After Two Years of Work, Kiss' New Documentary is Nearly Ready

A documentary about the band's five-year-long End of the Road world tour seems likely to be the first of the major projects to see the light of day. After a trailer was debuted at the panel, McGhee said the goal was to take the larger than life "WWE element" out of the band in favor of a fly on the wall approach that showed the band's real personalities.

McGhee noted that after five years of filming, they've spent the last two years editing "thousands of hours" of footage. "You'll see a whole different side of Kiss," he promised while describing the documentary, biopic and avatar show as a three-part plan to help the band continue to reach new generations of fans.