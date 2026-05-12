The Fixx will cross the U.S. this summer, with dates beginning in mid-July and continuing into early August. The Smithereens will serve as support act on more than a half dozen stops.

The tour includes shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston and Orlando, Florida, among others. All members of the classic-era Fixx lineup are in place, after bassist Dan K. Brown's return in 2008.

Look for a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Head over to the official Fixx website for more information and tickets. There's also an updated preview of summer 2026's biggest rock tours below, with more than 90 acts.

The Fixx was a staple on MTV during their '80s-era hitmaking peak. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) The Fixx was a staple on MTV during their '80s-era hitmaking peak. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) loading...

When Is the Fixx on Tour This Year?

Best known for their '80s-era Top 20 hits "One Thing Leads to Another," "Saved by Zero," and "Secret Separation," the Fixx's best-selling LP remains 1983's platinum-certified Top 10 hit Reach the Beach.

Their last album was 2023's Every Five Seconds. The Fixx released a stand-alone new single later that year, "Winter's Time."

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Acts Who Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

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The Fixx Summer 2026 Tour Dates

7/11 – Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival

7/12 – Allison Park, PA @ Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

7/13 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa (w/The Smithereens)

7/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National (w/The Smithereens)

7/17 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall (w/The Smithereens)

7/18 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live (w/The Smithereens)

7/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

7/20 – Clearwater, FL @ The Nancy and David Billheimer Capitol Theatre

7/23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

7/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza

7/25 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East

7/26 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

7/29 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

7/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco (w/The Smithereens)

7/31 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia (w/The Smithereens)

8/1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

8/3 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (w/The Smithereens)

8/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (w/The Smithereens)

8/5 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

8/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth

8/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre