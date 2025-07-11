The Doors formed in 1965, with the beautifully chaotic Jim Morrison at the helm.

This year, in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary, never-before-seen photos of them taken during concerts, studio sessions, global tours and more are on display at the Morrison Hotel Gallery in Los Angeles.

Three photographers are debuting previously unseen images, Henry Diltz, Paul Ferrara and Michael Montfort, with additional photography by Joel Brodsky, Ken Regan, Ethan Russell, Art Kane, Guy Webster, Bobby Klein and Gloria Staver.

"Working with the Doors was always an adventure — there was this wild, creative energy that surrounded them," Diltz said in a statement provided to UCR. "They were poets, rock stars, and friends, and being there to capture it all was one of the great joys of my life."

Three photos of Morrison and the Doors, taken by Montfort in Germany in 1968, are exclusively available for viewing below. The Los Angeles exhibition will run until July 24.

The Remaining Doors Aren't Looking Backward

Though it's been 60 years, the surviving members of the Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, aren't thinking of their lives and careers in the past tense.

"We're not dead yet. Legacy is odd to discuss when you're still working," Densmore told Variety back in February. "I'm proud of the Doors, and I like looking forward."

Jim Morrison, Romer Square, Frankfurt, Germany 1968

Michael Montfort

The Doors, Romer Square, Frankfurt, Germany 1968

Michael Montfort

Jim Morrison, Europe, 1968

Michael Montfort