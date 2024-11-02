Watch the Cure Perform Three-Hour Record Release Show in London

The Cure performed a three-hour set on Friday night in London, celebrating the release of their new album, Songs of a Lost World.

Appearing at Troxy, the band played the new album in full before launching into various fan favorites and other Cure classics, plus a mini set of five songs from their 1980 album, Seventeen Seconds.

In addition, the Cure livestreamed the show, which is now is available to replay in full below. (A complete set list can also be viewed below.)

Robert Smith Isn't Backing Down When It Comes to Concert Ticketing

In 2023, Cure frontman Robert Smith went viral online for his dogged social media crusade against Ticketmaster, citing the company's "unduly high" fees and dynamic pricing model that he felt placed dedicated fans in unfair situations and did not actually keep tickets away from scalpers. Smith's words went heard — Ticketmaster eventually agreed to partially refund the fees Cure fans had paid for their tickets.

“It was one of those moments I thought, 'No, I'm not letting this go,'" Smith recently said to The New York Times. "And so I didn't."

The Cure instead used a a "verified fan" approach in an effort to get affordable tickets into the hands of real fans and not scalpers. Additionally, at every venue on the band's North American tour, tickets were available for as low as $20-25 dollars, and concert T-shirts were priced at $25 instead of the usual $50. It was, according to The New York Times, the Cure's most lucrative tour ever, selling approximately $37.5 million in tickets in North America.

"Live Nation [the parent company of Ticketmaster] were perceived to have caved in," Smith clarified. "But their decision was made because it looked good. It was optics. In the grand scheme of things, it's like peanuts."

The Cure, Troxy, London, UK, 11/1/24, Set List:

1. "Alone"

2. "And Nothing Is Forever"

3. "A Fragile Thing"

4. "Warsong" (Live Debut)

5. "Drone:Nodrone" (Live Debut)

6. "I Can Never Say Goodbye"

7. "All I Ever Am"

8. "Endsong"

9. "Plainsong"

10. "Pictures of You"

11. "High"

12. "Lovesong"

13. "Burn"

14. "Fascination Street"

15. "A Night Like This"

16. "Push"

17. "In Between Days"

18. "Just Like Heaven"

19. "From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea"

20. "Disintegration"

21. "At Night"

22. "M"

23. "Secrets"

24. "Play for Today"

25. "A Forest"

26. "Lullaby'

27. "The Walk"

28. "Friday I'm in Love"

29. "Close to Me"

30. "Why Can’t I Be You?"

31. "Boys Don't Cry"