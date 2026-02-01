After 50 years of existence, the Cure finally won their first Grammy Awards during the early portion of today’s ceremony.

The iconic rock group initially earned honors for Best Alternative Music Performance for their song “Alone.” The band was unable to attend the awards show because they were at the funeral of bandmate Perry Bamonte, who died in late December at the age of 65.

In their absence, singer Robert Smith sent along a message, thanking the Grammys for the “wonderful award.”

The preprepared speech -- which was read by the category’s presenter, Americana singer Jesse Welles -- went on to thank all of the people involved with the Crue’s 2024 album, Songs of a Lost World.

“And most importantly, all the Cure fans around the world who came to our Lost World shows and enjoyed our Lost World music," the message concluded. "Without you, none of this would be possible.”

A few moments later, the Cure was honored with their second Grammy of the night, as Songs of a Lost World won Best Alternative Music Album.

The Cure's Previous Grammy Nominations

The Cure formed in England in 1976 and grew to become a worldwide sensation in the '80s. Prior to today's wins, the band had been nominated for Grammys on two previous occasions. In 1993 their album Wish was up for Best Alternative Music Album but lost to Tom Waits’ Bone Machine. Eight years later the Cure was up for Best Alternative Music Album again, this time for their 11th studio LP Bloodflowers, however they lost to Radiohead’s Kid A.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards will continue tonight with the televised portion of the event. That ceremony begins at 8PM EST / 5PM PST, and will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles via CBS and Paramount Plus.