The Cult will embark on a North American tour this fall, playing their own music and songs from their earlier iteration, Death Cult.

The Ian Astbury-fronted group described the upcoming trek as "a communal gathering of the tribes featuring sets from Death Cult and the Cult" in a press release.

The three-week tour begins on Oct. 9 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and concludes on Oct. 30 in Los Angeles. Dark electronic act Patriarchy will open the shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

Who Are Death Cult?

Upon forming in 1983, the Cult briefly performed under the name Death Cult, which stemmed from Astbury's previous band, Southern Death Cult. They released a self-titled EP and the single “Gods Zoo” in 1983 before rechristening themselves as the Cult in early 1984.

In August 1984, the Cult released their debut album, Dreamtime. The song "A Flower in the Desert" was a reworked version of Southern Death Cult's "Flowers in the Forest." Their next album, 1985's Love, granted the band their commercial breakthrough, reaching the Top 5 in the United Kingdom thanks to the hit singles "She Sells Sanctuary," "Rain" and "Revolution."

The Cult released their most recent album, Under the Midnight Sun, in 2022.

The Cult / Death Cult, Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 9 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Oct. 11 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 14 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 15 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Center

Oct. 20 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium

Oct. 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Oct. 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

Oct. 25 - San Diego, CA @ The Sound

Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium