The Black Crowes Announce New Tour Dates

The Black Crowes have announced more tour dates for their Happiness Bastards Tour.

The new shows - titled Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) - follow a run of dates that concluded last month after starting in April, a month after the release of their latest album, Happiness Bastards.

The upcoming shows will begin on Sept. 28 in Cincinnati and run through February 2025. More than 20 dates are currently on the schedule for the tour; several dates include the Black Crowes serving as special guests on Aerosmith's Peace Out tour.

Happiness Bastards, the band's 10th album, marked its first record of new music in 15 years. Their previous album, Before the Frost ... Until the Freeze, included new songs recorded onstage in front of an audience. They've also released an LP of new recordings of older material and an EP of songs from 1972.

Bandleaders Chris and Rich Robinson reunited in 2019, four years after a bitter breakup. A 2021 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut, Shake Your Money Maker, was supported with other concert dates and an expanded reissue of that first album.

Where Are the Black Crowes Playing in 2024?

The Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) will launch in late September and wind throughout North America with stops in Macon, Georgia, Tucson, Milwaukee and St. Petersburg before ending on Feb. 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on the band's website and see a full list of dates below.

The Black Crowes, Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)

9/28/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

10/3/24 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

10/9/24 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/12/24 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater

10/15/24 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

10/18/24 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/1/24 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheatre at Casino Del Sol

11/14/24 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

11/17/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Legends Theater at Route 66 Casino Hotel

11/22/24 - Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center

11/29/24 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

12/3/24 - Stateline, NV - Tahoe Blue Event Center

12/6/24 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Special Events Center

1/2/25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino

1/11/25 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

1/18/25 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Live Rockford

1/21/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

1/24/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

2/12/25 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

2/15/25 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

2/22/25 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

2/28/25 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena