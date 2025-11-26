When it comes to movies, Thanksgiving doesn't get as much attention as other notable holidays.

Halloween has the market cornered for frightening entertainment, Valentine's Day keeps romance in the air, 4th of July pops with summer fun, while an endless array of movies feature Santa Claus and Christmas themes. Meanwhile, the star of Thanksgiving Day is usually the turkey -- and we all know it doesn't go well for him.

Still, what Thanksgiving films lack in quantity they makes up for in variety, as our list below will show. Our Top 10 Thanksgiving Movies includes Academy Award winning performances, eternally quotable scenes and feature films that have become beloved annual viewings.

Whether its the stress-inducing challenge of traveling during this time of year, the drama that arrises when family gathers together for a feast or a comedic spoof on Thanksgiving's historical origins, Turkey Day has given screenwriters plenty of material to mine.

Impressively our collection also features a wide range of genres, including comedy, drama animation and family friendly selections. There's even a bloody horror flick, for those of you who enjoy seeing something carved on Thanksgiving other than the turkey.

In short, there’s something for everybody to sink their teeth into on this list of the Top 10 Thanksgiving Movies. Pull up a chair and get ready to for a sizable cinematic serving. Bon appetite!