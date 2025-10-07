Tesla has confirmed their first 2026 dates as the Keepin' It Real Tour becomes their Still Keepin' It Real Tour. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

Tickets for the Still Keepin' It Real Tour are available for purchase at the band's official website. Tesla is already out on the road: They played a multi-night stand in early October at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, and are now preparing for upcoming shows in New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Mexico, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

READ MORE: Tesla Disputes Glam Metal Tag With 'Great Radio Controversy'

When Does Tesla's Las Vegas Residency Begin?

The Nevada stops include a residency with 8:30PM shows over five nights later this month at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Tickets for Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

They're promising harder-edged favorites like "Modern Day Cowboy," "Edison's Medicine" and "Hang Tough," Tesla's acoustic Top 10 hits "Signs" and "Love Song," and a few surprises, too. "We're very excited to be coming back to Las Vegas," co-founder Brian Wheat said in an official statement. "We'll be playing some new songs and keep it real!"

Tesla's Previously Confirmed 2025 Keepin' It Real Tour Dates

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

10/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

11/7 – Playa Del Carmen, Cancun, MX @ The Sands 2025

Tesla's 2026 Still Keepin' It Real Tour Dates

1/15-16 – Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

1/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Event Center

1/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

1/30 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

1/31 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos