Tesla is still adding 2026 shows to their previously announced Still Keepin' It Real Tour. See an updated list of dates, cities and venues below – with the latest in bold.

This is a continuation of 2025's Keepin' It Real Tour, which included stops in in New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Mexico, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. The Nevada shows were a residency held over five nights at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

They've been playing heavier favorites like "Edison's Medicine" and "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Hang Tough"; Tesla's acoustic Top 10 hits "Love Song" and "Signs"; and a few surprise selections, as well. Tickets for the Still Keepin' It Real Tour are available for purchase at the band's official website.

When Does Tesla's Tour With Motley Crue Begin?

After these headlining shows, Tesla be on the road in 2026 with Motley Crue. Extreme will also provide support on dates celebrating Motley Crue's 45th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the group sprawling Carnival of Sins tour.

The Return of the Carnival of Sins Tour begins in July 17 in Pennsylvania and wraps up in September in Washington. The complete list of dates, cities and venues for Tesla's summer support dates is also below.

Tesla's Return of the Carnival of Sins Support Dates

7/17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/18 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/20 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/22 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

7/24 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

7/25 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/29 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/12 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/21 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

8/28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/8 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

9/10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/19 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

9/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/23 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

9/24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

9/26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Tesla's 2026 Still Keepin' It Real Tour Dates

1/15-16 – Wendover, NV @ Peppermill Concert Hall

1/23 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Event Center

1/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

1/30 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

1/31 – Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos

2/6 – Rama, Ontario @ Casino Rama

2/7 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield

3/4 – Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino