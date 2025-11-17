Tedeschi Trucks Band Adds More 2026 Concerts

Tedeschi Trucks Band has added additional concerts to their 2026 schedule due to overwhelming demand.

The 12-piece band led by vocalist Susan Tedeschi and former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Derek Trucks will start their touring run with a total of 10 shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York City beginning March 10 and running through March 28. Presale tickets for the added concerts go on sale starting Wednesday (Nov. 19) and tickets will subsequently be available to the general public on Friday (Nov. 21). You can see the new dates below.

The group helmed the recent tribute to the late Joe Cocker at this year's Rock Hall inductions where the vocalist was posthumously inducted. They teamed up with a variety of artists, including Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes and Bryan Adams (who also gave the speech to induct Cocker) for a blistering set of the singer's music, including an all-star jam on "With a Little Help From My Friends" that closed the night's festivities. The performance also featured Cocker's original Mad Dogs & Englishmen bandmate Bobby Torres sitting in on percussion.

Tedeschi and Trucks will finish off the year with a special appearance on this year's CMA Country Christmas, where they will perform with gospel legend BeBe Winans. The broadcast airs Dec. 2 on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus the next day.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, 2026 Tour Dates

(new dates are in bold)

Mar. 10 - New York, N.Y. @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 11 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 13 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 14 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 18 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 20 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 21 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 25 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 27 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

Mar. 28 – New York, NY @ The Beacon Theatre

4/23-25 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Sun, Sand and Soul 2026

7/22-26 – Floyd County, VA @ FloydFest