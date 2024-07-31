Hear Ted Nugent Play on Son Rocco’s ‘Who Shot Trump’
Ted Nugent plays guitar on "Who Shot Trump," a new song by his son Rocco.
You can hear the track below.
Rocco, who performs as rocco, moon, is described as a "multi medium expressionist, singer songwriter, emcee, and producer" on his Spotify bio. He has released numerous singles and mixtapes under that name since 2011.
As the elder Nugent adds distorted strumming and solos to the song's laid-back hip-hop groove, "Who Shot Trump" finds rocco sharing his memories of the July 13th attempt on Trump's life. During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, the former President was shot in the ear by 20-year-old kitchen worker Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was himself shot and killed by Secret Service agents immediately afterwards.
Read More: Rock Stars React to the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump
Nugent, a longtime vocal Trump supporter, has also been inspired by the former President to get into the crypto game. "After Trump announced America's new priority on digital currency, the Nugent family is evolving with the times," reads a post on Nugent's latest newsletter. You can purchase Nugent's Who Shot Trump coin from Pump.
Hear Ted Nugent and Rocco, Moon Perform 'Who Shot Trump'
'Who Shot Trump' Lyrics
Who shot Trump
Cause they fucked up
When they shot Trump
They fucked up
There I was, watching Fox
He turned his head and it barely missed
It pierced his ear, this man right here
Clearly touched by the hand of God
Oh my God
Heard a couple shots
Y'all shot Trump
Y'all fucked up
When y'all shot Trump
Y'all fucked up
When y'all shot Trump
I don't know what you thought it was
But now you got problems when you fuck with us
He's our guy
Here's the reason why
You had your shot but he ain't die
Inside job
I don't care
Y'all just protect that man right there
It's time to fight
Stand your ground
Let them know how freedom sounds
Y'all shot Trump
Y'all fucked up
When y'all shot Trump
Y'all fucked up
When y'all shot Trump
We won't tread with you
Unless you fucking with that red, white and blue
USA, we don't play
You want to find out the hard way
Don't tread on us we won't tread on you
Unless you fucking with that red, white and blue
USA, we don't play
You want to find out the hard way?
Y'all shot Trump
Rockers With Presidents