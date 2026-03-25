Ted Nugent Announces New Live Concert Pay-Per-View and Blu-ray

Ted Nugent is heading to your house. The Motor City Madman will air a full-length concert via pay-per-view "livestream" on Saturday, April 4.

The 17-song Stranglehold 50th Bash was shot Aug. 31, 2025 in Nugent's hometown of Detroit, Michigan, as he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his self-titled debut solo album.

Read More: Why Ted Nugent's Label Tried to Shelve 'Stranglehold'

The concert is also being sold on Blu-Ray, with an expected ship date of May 2026. You can purchase the Stranglehold 50th Bash livestream and Blu-ray at NugeVault.com. Current subscribers to Nugent's online vault will be able to watch the April 4 livestream at no additional charge.

Although he's scaled back his touring schedule in the past couple of years, Nugent has ten 2026 shows currently on the books, and in a recent social media post promised that more dates would be added to those plans.

Ted Nugent 'Stranglehold 50th Bash' Blu-ray Track List

1. "KLSTRPHNKY / The Star-Spangled Banner"

2. "Baby, Please Don't Go"

3. "Free-For-All"

4. "Gonzo"

5. "Wang Dang Sweet Poontang"

6. "Queen of the Forest"

7. "Just What the Doctor Ordered"

8. "Stormtroopin'"

9. "My Girl"

10. "Where Have You Been All My Life"

11. "Hey Baby"

12. "Good Friends and a Bottle of Wine"

13. "Fred Bear"

14. "Cat Scratch Fever"

15. "Stranglehold"

16. "Great White Buffalo"

17. "Motor City Madhouse"

Ted Nugent 2026 Tour Dates

March 21: Round Mountain, TX - Round Mountain Cider Mill

April 11: Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week at Westworld

April 18: El Dorado, AK - Murphy Arts District

May 1: Leander, TX - The Haute Spot

May 2: Buda, TX - Buck's Backyard

May 9: Waco, TX - The Backyard

May 16: Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Live

May 22: Poplar, Bluff, Missouri - (venue not specified)

May 30: Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station

June 12: Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park