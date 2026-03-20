Ted Nugent Announces New 2026 Tour Dates

Ted Nugent has revealed a new wave of 2026 tour dates, and indicated that he'll be visiting even more cities before the year is over.

The normally verbose Nugent only added two words to the 10 dates posted on his Facebook page: "For starters!!!" You can see his complete schedule below.

Nugent concluded his Adios Mofos farewell tour in 2023, but was always very clear that he would continue playing live, and that the only thing he was retiring from was extended road trips away from home.

"The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail," he explained while announcing the Adios Mofos tour. "A hotel room is jail for me. My dogs won't allow me to not spend a day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me this year. But the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

Read More: Ted Nugent Estimates He 'Should Have Died' 40 Times

In late 2024 Nugent launched the Nuge Vault, an online interactive experience featuring exclusive and archival photos, audio and video from throughout his career.

Ted Nugent 2026 Tour Dates

March 21: Round Mountain, TX - Round Mountain Cider Mill

April 11: Scottsdale, AZ - Arizona Bike Week at Westworld

April 18: El Dorado, AK - Murphy Arts District

May 1: Leander, TX - The Haute Spot

May 2: Buda, TX - Buck's Backyard

May 9: Waco, TX - The Backyard

May 16: Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Live

May 22: Poplar, Bluff, Missouri - (venue not specified)

May 30: Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station

June 12: Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park