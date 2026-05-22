Ted Nugent Adds 10 More Dates to Ever-Expanding 2026 Tour
Ted Nugent has added another 10 dates to what can no longer be called anything else but a full-blown summer tour.
The Motor City Madman concluded what he said was his last full-scale tour in 2023. Although he promised to keep playing occasional shows and make new music, Nugent said he was tired of being away from his home and loved ones: "The logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”
Read More: Why Isn't Ted Nugent in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?
Nugent played just 10 concerts in 2024 and 15 last year. But he's planning on being a lot busier this year. The guitar hero has already performed 11 times so far in 2026, and has 23 more dates scheduled, including the 10 he just announced on social media Thursday night.
You can see Nugent's full 2026 concert schedule below.
A New Ted Nugent Concert Movie Celebrates 50 Years of Live Performances
Nugent recently released a full-length concert movie named Stranglehold 50th Bash, which is currently for sale on his website. The movie captures an Aug. 31, 2025 show in Nugent's hometown of Detroit.
Ted Nugent 2026 Tour Schedule (new dates in bold):
May 22: Poplar, Bluff, Missouri - Black River Coliseum
May 29: San Angelo, TX - Blackbuck Amphitheater
May 30: Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station
June 12: Grand Junction, CO - Mesa County Fairgrounds
July 7: Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
July 8: Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
July 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 11: Paw Paw, MI - Warner Vineyards
July 12: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
July 14: Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre
July 15: St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
July 16: Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center
July 17: Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
July 18: Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amphitheater
July 21: St. Louis, MO - Whitetail Properties
July 23: Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
July 24: Northfield, OH - Northfield Park Racino
July 25: Farewell, MI - Liberty Mountain
Sept. 10: Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
Sept. 11: Farmington, PA - Timber Rock Amphiteathre
Sept. 12: Jackson, MI - John Bailey Private Event
Sept. 19: Lawrenceburg, IN. - Hollywood Casino
Sept. 20: Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci