Ted Nugent Adds a Dozen Shows to His Summer 2026 Schedule

Ted Nugent has added a dozen new concerts to his Summer 2026 plans.

Although he said farewell to extended touring after his 2023 Adios Mofos tour, Nugent was always clear that he would continue performing live.

"The musical dream will continue but I'm not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail," he explained at the time. "A hotel room is jail for me." Accordingly, the Motor City Madman played 10 concerts in 2024 and 15 last year.

Presumably Nugent's learned about Airbnb or figured out some other workaround for the hotel thing. So far in 2026 he's already played five shows and he's got 18 more lined up, beginning April 25 in Bandera, Texas and currently set to conclude on July 18 in Lampe, Missouri.

You can see Nugent's full 2026 concert schedule below.

Read More: How Ted Nugent Broke All the Rules With 'Stranglehold'

A New Ted Nugent Concert Movie is On the Way

Nugent recently announced the full-length concert movie Stranglehold 50th Bash, which is currently for sale on his website with an expected May 2026 ship date. The movie captures an Aug. 31, 2025 show in Nugent's hometown of Detroit.

Ted Nugent 2026 Concert Schedule:

April 25: Bandera, TX - 11th Street Cowboy Bar

May 1: Leander, TX - The Haute Spot

May 2: Buda, TX - Buck's Backyard

May 9: Waco, TX - The Backyard

May 16: Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Live

May 22: Poplar, Bluff, Missouri - Black River Coliseum

May 30: Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station

June 12: Grand Junction, CO - Mesa County Fairgrounds

July 7: Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre

July 8: Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre

July 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 11: Paw Paw, MI - Warner Vineyards

July 12: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

July 14: Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre

July 15: St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

July 16: Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

July 17: Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

July 18: Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amphitheater