Tears for Fears Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

Tears for Fears have announced a summer 2023 North American tour in support of their 2022 album The Tipping Point.

The Tipping Point Tour Part II will begin on June 23 in Atlantic City, N.J., and conclude on Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. Cold War Kids will open the entire 22-date trek.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. You can find more information at Ticketmaster and see the full list of tour dates below.

The Tipping Point marked Tears for Fears' first album since 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith tried collaborating with numerous other songwriters — a process they likened to "speed dating" — before scrapping much of the material and starting fresh in 2020.

"Going through the process of finding out what it was we didn't want to do, we ended up finding out what we did want to do," Smith told UCR last year. "We got together in 2020 and started fresh. We kept half of the songs and worked them to a certain degree and wrote half of the album as new songs. [All of that] became The Tipping Point, which we're both incredibly happy with."

Tears for Fears, The Tipping Point Tour Part II 2023

June 23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

June 24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

July 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 5 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 7 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

July 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 22 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 24 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 26 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 29 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug. 1 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl