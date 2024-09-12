Tears for Fears Returns With Live Album and Four New Songs

Tears for Fears has announced the group's latest live album. Songs for a Nervous Planet is due on Oct. 25 and will include 18 live songs plus four additional studio tracks.

Preorders are underway. Check out the LP's complete track listing and stream the new song "The Girl That I Call Home" below. Live highlights include favorites like "Shout," "Head Over Heels" and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."

These shows began in May 2022 just months after the release of The Tipping Point, Tears for Fears' first album of original material since 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. The dates were then extended with the Tipping Point Tour Part II in April 2023.

READ MORE: Why Tears For Fears Struggled to Complete 'The Tipping Point'

The Tipping Point went on to become Tears for Fears' third Top 10 Billboard hit, and their first since 1989's The Seeds of Love. The other bonus cuts on Songs for a Nervous Planet will include "Say Goodbye to Mum and Dad," "Emily Said" and "Astronaut."

There's Also a New Tears for Fears Concert Film

Songs for a Nervous Planet will be paired with a concert film recorded in the summer of 2023 at FirstBank Amphitheater at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, Tennessee, during their sold-out Tipping Point Tour Part II. Tears for Fears Live: A Tipping Point Film premieres in more than 1,100 cinemas on Oct. 24 and will play again on Oct. 26. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 19.

This is Tears for Fears' third concert release, following Live at Massey Hall Toronto, Canada (a classic-era 1985 recording released in 2021) and 2006's Secret World: Live in Paris (a two-disc album from their 2005 stop at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France).

Watch Tears for Fears Perform 'The Girl That I Call Home'

Tears for Fears, 'Songs for a Nervous Planet' Track Listing

"Say Goodbye to Mum and Dad"

"The Girl That I Call Home"

"Emily Said"

"Astronaut"

"No Small Thing"

"The Tipping Point"

"Everybody Wants to Rule the World"

"Secret World"

"Sowing the Seeds of Love"

"Long, Long, Long Time"

"Break the Man"

"My Demons"

"Rivers of Mercy"

"Mad World"

"Suffer the Children"

"Woman in Chains"

"Bad Man's Song"

"Pale Shelter"

"Break It Down Again"

"Head Over Heels"

"Change"

"Shout"