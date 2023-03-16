Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ Heading Back to Movie Theaters

Talking Heads' groundbreaking 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense will return to movie theaters worldwide later this year.

A release date for the movie, which will be newly remastered in 4K, has not been announced yet. The band shared the news with a new video showing frontman David Byrne picking up his famous "big suit" from the dry cleaners.

An expanded version of the movie's soundtrack, featuring two tracks not included in previous audio releases, will be released on Aug. 18. "Cites" and "Big Business/I Zimbra" were previously available only on VHS and laserdisc versions of the movie, and as bonus tracks on various DVD and Blu-ray editions.

You can watch the promo trailer for the film and see the soundtrack's expanded track listing below.

The Jonathan Demme co-directed Stop Making Sense eschewed standard concert film cliches such as audience reaction shots and close-ups of the musician's fingers during guitar solos. The opening song, "Psycho Killer," is performed solo by Byrne on a bare stage; additional band members and stage decorations are added between songs, culminating in expanded theatrical versions of classic Talking Heads cuts such as "Naive Melody (This Must Be the Place)" and "Once in a Lifetime."

In addition to a limited edition two-LP vinyl reissue, the Stop Making Sense soundtrack will be available digitally in a Dolby Atmos mix done by E.T. Thorngren and Talking Heads guitarist and keyboardist Jerry Harrison. The reissue will include a 28-page booklet with previously unpublished photos and new liner notes by Byrne, Harrison, bassist Tina Weymouth and drummer Chris Frantz.

Talking Heads, 'Stop Making Sense: Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

1. "Psycho Killer"

2. "Heaven"

3. "Thank You For Sending Me An Angel"

4. "Found a Job"

5. "Slippery People"

6. "Cities" *

7. "Burning Down the House"

8. "Life During Wartime"

9. "Making Flippy Floppy"

10. "Swamp"

11. "What a Day That Was"

12. "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)"

13. "Once in a Lifetime"

14. "Big Business / I Zimbra" *

15. "Genius of Love"

16. "Girlfriend is Better"

17. "Take Me to the River"

18. "Crosseyed and Painless"

* previously unreleased

