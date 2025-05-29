Talking Heads Expand Second Album With Unreleased Tracks

An expanded, Super Deluxe Edition of Talking Heads' second album, More Songs About Buildings and Food, will include discs of studio outtakes and live recordings from the period.

The three-CD and one-Blu-ray set will be available on July 25 and marks the band's first collaboration with producer Brian Eno, who'd go on to work with the group on their two follow-up LPs, including the pivotal Remain in Light.

The 1978 album also includes Talking Heads' first Top 40 single, a cover of Al Green's "Take Me to the River" that reached No. 26.

The upcoming reissue features a disc of rarities, most of them previously unreleased, including alternative versions of the album's 11 songs. You can hear "Found a Job" from the new set below.

More Songs About Buildings and Food marked a creative evolution for the New York City quartet, moving away from the spiky new wave art-rock of their 1977 debut, Talking Heads: 77, toward more rhythmic and soulful music.

They would expand this palette even more in the coming years.

What's on Talking Heads' 'More Songs About Buildings and Food' Reissue?

In addition to a 2025 remaster of the original album, the expanded reissue includes a CD of studio rarities; a CD of a concert recording from New York's Entermedia Theater from Aug. 10, 1978; and a Blu-ray featuring hi-res, surround and Atmos mixes of the album, and video footage from the New York show and a performance at Berkeley from 1978.

You can see the track listing for the Super Deluxe Edition of Talking Heads' More Songs About Buildings and Food below.

Talking Heads, 'More Songs About Buildings and Food (Super Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

CD One: Original Album (2025 Remaster)

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel”

“With Our Love”

“The Good Thing”

“Warning Sign”

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls”

“Found A Job”

“Artists Only”

“I’m Not In Love”

“Stay Hungry”

“Take Me To The River”

“The Big Country”

CD Two: Rarities

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” (Alternate Version)

“With Our Love” (Alternate Version)

“Found A Job” (Alternate Version)

“The Good Thing” (Alternate Version)

“Warning Sign” (Alternate Version)

“Electricity” (Instrumental)

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls” (Alternate Version)

“I’m Not In Love” (Alternate Version)

“Artists Only” (Alternate Version)

“The Big Country” (Alternate Version)

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” (“Country Angel” Version)

CD Three: Live At Entermedia Theater, New York, NY (August 10, 1978)

“No Compassion”

“Warning Sign”

“The Book I Read”

“Stay Hungry”

“Artists Only”

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls”

“Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town”

“With Our Love”

“Love Goes To A Building On Fire”

“Don’t Worry About The Government”

“The Good Thing”

“Electricity”

“The Big Country”

"New Feeling”

“Pulled Up”

“Psycho Killer”

“Take Me To The River”

“Found A Job”

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel”

Blu-Ray

Audio: Hi-Res Stereo, 5.1 & Atmos Mix of original album (2025 Remaster)

Video: Concert Footage

Live at Entermedia Theater, 1978

“Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town”

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls”

“The Good Thing”

“Take Me To The River”

“Found A Job”

“Thank You For Sending Me An Angel”

Live At Sproul Plaza (Berkeley), 1978

“The Big Country”

“Warning Sign”

“The Book I Read”

“Stay Hungry”

“Artists Only”

“The Girls Want To Be With The Girls”

“The Good Thing”

“Uh-Oh, Love Comes To Town”

“Psycho Killer”

“I’m Not In Love”

“Pulled Up”