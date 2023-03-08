Hear Susanna Hoffs’ Cover of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Under My Thumb’

Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles has released a cover of the Rolling Stones' "Under My Thumb" from her upcoming album, The Deep End.

The covers LP, which was produced by Peter Asher, features 13 songs made famous by the Stones, Squeeze and Leslie Gore, as well as more recent artists like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Brandy Clark. The Deep End will be released on April 7, just a few days after Hoffs publishes her debut novel, This Bird Has Flown.

You can listen to Hoffs' cover of "Under My Thumb" below, along with a dance remix of the track.

"I've listened to that song on repeat since it came out in the mid-'60s," Hoffs said in a press release. "I had an epiphany when I really thought about what the song is about, and it ignited this idea to do my own spin on it — to change the gender and see how it felt. What if the roles are/were reversed and the boy is under her thumb? It was exhilarating to give it a new spin, to flip it on its head, or on its ass. It's a sassy, irreverent song, so it was extremely pleasurable to turn the tables."

Backing the Bangles co-founder on the track are guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel and backing singer Ledisi, plus Jeff Alan Ross on vibes and a string quartet arranged by Steve Aho. The Deep End and This Bird Has Flown are both available for pre-order now.

Listen to Susanna Hoffs' Cover of the Rolling Stones' 'Under My Thumb'

Listen to Susanna Hoffs' Dance Remix of 'Under My Thumb'