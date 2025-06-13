Elvis Presley’s ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Box to Include Many Rarities
A new Elvis Presley box set, celebrating his 90th birthday this year, is scheduled to arrive this summer. The collection will feature 89 tracks, just one shy of that birthday milestone, recorded during his final decade.
Sunset Boulevard will comb through Presley's vault of recordings from the first half of the '70s, when he and the TCB Band rehearsed for live performances in Los Angeles and laid down songs at the city's RCA Studio C.
Of the 89 tracks found on the upcoming set, more than half have never been released in the U.S. The five-CD Sunset Boulevard is out on Aug. 1. You can hear an alternate version of 1972's "Burning Love," Presley's last Top 10 hit now.
Following his 1968 comeback television special and the release of recordings made in Memphis in 1969, including his final No. 1, "Suspicious Minds," Presley began performing regularly in Las Vegas, sparking a new wave of popularity before his 1977 death.
In March 1972 and March 1975, Presley spent seven days recording material that became singles and appeared on albums such as 1973's Separate Ways and 1975's Today.
Among the songs recorded during the sessions are late-period classics "Burning Love" and "Always on My Mind," both featured on Sunset Boulevard in master and alternate takes. Between the two Los Angeles sessions, Presley recorded at Memphis' Stax Studios.
What's on Elvis Presley's 'Sunset Boulevard' Box Set?
The upcoming box set includes a disc of the newly mixed master versions of all 17 songs from the two Los Angeles sessions from the '70s; a second CD features 17 outtakes and alternate recordings from the 1972 and 1975 sessions.
Like last year's Memphis box, a collection of 1969 recordings, overdubs have been removed from the tracks, so only Presley's vocals and the live band recordings are present.
The last three discs of Sunset Boulevard are filled with rehearsals Presley and the band performed in Los Angeles before concerts in 1970 and 1974.
The July 24, 1970, rehearsal spans one and a half CDs and includes songs that run through Presley's career, from "That's All Right" to "Love Me Tender" to "Don't Cry Daddy."
The final part of the set is taken from the rehearsal on Aug.16, 1974. It features newer songs from Presley’s repertoire, including "Promised Land," "If You Talk in Your Sleep" and a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary."
You can see the track listing for Sunset Boulevard below.
Elvis Presley, 'Sunset Boulevard' Track Listing
Disc 1 – The Masters
1. Burning Love
2. Always On My Mind
3. Where Do I Go From Here
4. Separate Ways
5. For The Good Times
6. It’s A Matter Of Time
7. Fool
8. T-R-O-U-B-L-E
9. And I Love You So
10. Susan When She Tried
11. Woman Without Love
12. Shake A Hand
13. Pieces Of My Life
14. Fairytale
15. I Can Help
16. Bringin’ It Back
17. Green, Green Grass Of Home
Disc 2 – Outtakes Highlights
1. Separate Ways - Take 25
2. For The Good Times - Take 3
3. Where Do I Go From Here - Take 2
4. Burning Love - Take 2
5. Fool - Take 1
6. Always On My Mind - Take 2
7. It’s A Matter Of Time - Takes 1–3
8. It’s A Matter Of Time - Take 4
9. Fairytale - Take 2
10. Green, Green Grass Of Home - Takes 2 and 3
11. And I Love You So - Take 2
12. Susan When She Tried - Takes 1 and 2
13. T-R-O-U-B-L-E - Take 1
14. Tiger Man
15. Shake A Hand - Take 2
16. Bringin’ It Back - Takes 2 and 3
17. Pieces Of My Life - Takes 2 and 3
Disc 3 – July 24, 1970 rehearsal
1. That’s All Right
2. I Got A Woman
3. I Got A Woman
4. The Wonder Of You
5. I've Lost You
6. The Next Step Is Love
7. Stranger In The Crowd
8. You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
9. Something
10. Don't Cry Daddy
11. Don't Cry Daddy
12. You Don't Have To Say You Love Me
13. Polk Salad Annie
14. Bridge Over Troubled Water
15. I Can't Stop Loving You
16. Just Pretend
17. Sweet Caroline
18. Love Me Tender
19. Words
20. Suspicious Minds
21. I Just Can't Help Believin’
22. I Just Can't Help Believin’
Disc 4 – July 24, 1970 rehearsal (continued)
1. Tomorrow Never Comes
2. Mary In The Morning
3. Twenty Days And Twenty Nights
4. You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'
5. Just Can't Help Believin’
6. Heart Of Rome
7. Heart Of Rome
8. Memories
9. Johnny B. Goode
10. Make The World Go Away
11. Stranger In My Own Home Town
12. I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water
August 16, 1974 rehearsal
13. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)
14. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)
15. Promised Land
16. Promised Land
17. Down In The Alley
18. Down In The Alley
Disc 5 – August 16, 1974 rehearsal (continued)
1. It’s Midnight
2. It’s Midnight
3. Your Love’s Been A Long Time Coming
4. Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues
5. Softly As I Leave You
6. Softly As I Leave You
7. I’m Leavin’
8. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
9. Proud Mary
10. If You Talk In Your Sleep
11. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)
12. If You Love Me (Let Me Know)
13. The Twelfth Of Never
14. Faded Love
15. Just Pretend
