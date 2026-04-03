Suki Lahav, the Israeli violinist who enjoyed a brief yet pivotal period working with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, has died at the age of 74. Her passing was confirmed by her son, musician Yonatan Lahav, who shared that his mother died following a battle with cancer.

Born in northern Israel, Tzruya “Suki” Lahav was raised in a musical family. In 1971 she moved to the U.S.A. with her husband, recording engineer Louis Lahav. A year later, Louis recorded Springsteen's debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, bringing Suki directly into the Boss’ orbit.

"The music was incredible," she recalled during a 2007 interview with The Jerusalem Post. "The lyrics were so rich; some of the most beautiful lyrics didn't ever make it onto record."

Lahav would go on to contribute to songs on Springsteen’s next two albums, The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle (1973) and Born to Run (1975). Her vocals can be heard on “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” and “Incident on 57th Street,” while her violin part famously opens “Jungleland.” Lahav also toured with Springsteen from 1974 to ‘75, playing violin and providing backing vocals during a run of 38 shows.

Watch Rare Footage of Suki Lahav Performing With Bruce Springsteen

During this time, Springsteen’s star was rapidly rising. During her Jerusalem Post interview, Lahav recalled how intimidated she felt hearing the crowd roar before taking the stage during a show in New York.

"Of course I hid behind Clarence [Clemons]; held onto him” she admitted. “He was always big enough to hide behind."

While Lahav’s tenure with Springsteen was short, it was also impactful. Fans have speculated that she and the singer shared a romance, rumors Springsteen’s former manager Mike Appel amplified in his memoir. In later interviews, Lahav would routinely dismiss such suggestions whenever the topic was brought up.

After leaving the band in 1975, the violinist moved back to Israel. She’d go on to have a long and eclectic career that included more work in music as a composer and lyricist, two award-winning novels, and multiple screenplays. Meanwhile, the E Street Band didn’t feature another violinist until Soozie Tyrell arrived in 2002.