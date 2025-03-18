Styx’s Lawrence Gowan Praises ‘South Park”s Impact on the Band

Singer and keyboardist Lawrence Gowan has been a mainstay in Styx’s lineup since joining in 1999. Still, the rocker recognizes that another late ‘90s influence may have impacted the band even more.

In South Park’s season two episode “Cartman's Mom is Still a Dirty Slut,” Eric Cartman (voiced by show co-creator Trey Parker) memorably confessed that he couldn't hear the opening words of Styx’s 1977 hit “Come Sail Away” without finishing the entire song. This, of course, prompted friends Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski to sing the first few lyrics, forcing Cartman to finish the tune. The character’s rendition – which also appeared on 1998’s Chef Aid: The South Park Album – introduced Styx to a new generation of fans.

In a recent interview with Boomerocity, Gowan acknowledged how the show brought younger listeners into their fanbase.

“I’m happy to admit that’d I’d say it’s 1% our effort and 99% South Park’s influence,” he noted. “The Cartman version [of ‘Come Sail Away’] to me, to my mind, is the definitive version. And then I’d put the original recording of Styx and then I’d put my version maybe third.”

Watch Cartman Sing 'Come Sail Away' on 'South Park'

Lawrence Gowan Watches 'South Park' on the Styx Tour Bus

While Gowan’s praise of Cartman’s singing was a little tongue-in-cheek, the rocker confessed he’s a long standing fan of South Park.

“Every night after the show, that’s one of the things I go to when I’m on the tour bus,” Gowan revealed. “If I get on there and South Park’s on or Family Guy. It’s one or the other. But there’s always great musical references between those two cartoons.”

Styx's new album, Circling From Above, is due for release in late May. The band will hit the road with Kevin Cronin in April, the start of their Brotherhood of Rock tour.