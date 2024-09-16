Styx Sets Five More Concert Dates for Pending 2025 Tour

Styx continues to build their 2025 tour slate with five nights at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas' Venetian Resort. They'll be performing 1977's The Grand Illusion in its entirety for the first time ever.

Tickets for these newly announced shows start at $45 plus fees and go on sale at 10AM PT this Friday, Sept. 20. They'll be available at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, in person at the Venetian Resort box offices, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469. See complete list of shows below.

Pre-sale for Styx fan club members begins at 10AM PT on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Pre-sale for Venetian Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers then begin at 10AM PT on Thursday, Sept. 19. These separate pre-sales end later that night, at 10PM PT on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Styx has been a stalwart in Las Vegas for years now, memorably performing shared dates a decade ago with Eagles great Don Felder. The new Venetian Resort concerts follow continuing Styx shows through November. They'll play two stand-alone dates in December, both in Oklahoma. The 2025 tour then unofficially begins with three Florida concerts in January before they head to Nevada.

The triple-platinum Grand Illusion album remains the best-seller in Styx history, after reaching No. 6 on the Billboard album chart. Singles "Come Sail Away" (No. 8) and "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)" (No. 29) also reached the Top 40. Styx went on to release three more multi-platinum albums in a row.

Tommy Shaw has called this era, which also included Styx's 1978 follow-up LP Pieces of Eight, "the prime season of innocence." He'd joined the year before, becoming a key creative element on 1976's transitional Crystal Ball, but The Grand Illusion was where Shaw completely integrated with the group's larger dynamic.

"The beauty of the creative team back then is that we were different," James "J.Y." Young told UCR. "We were all different individuals and so everything that creatively came out was really held to very high standards from a dozen different angles, as opposed to everyone playing the same thing. There was lots of layers to what we did, both musically and arrangement-wise – and the amazing thing is that the work really seems to have wonderfully withstood the test of time."

Styx touched on this breakthrough release with 2012 dates dubbed the Grand Illusion / Pieces of Eight Tour, but the setlists blended both albums.

Styx's Newly Announced 2025 Tour Dates

(All shows begin at 8:30 p.m.)

01/24 – Venetian Theatre in the Venetian Resort @ Las Vegas

01/25 – Venetian Theatre in the Venetian Resort @ Las Vegas

01/29 – Venetian Theatre in the Venetian Resort @ Las Vegas

01/31 – Venetian Theatre in the Venetian Resort @ Las Vegas

02/01 – Venetian Theatre in the Venetian Resort @ Las Vegas

