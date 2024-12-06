Styx and Kevin Cronin Announce Summer 2025 Tour

Styx and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon will hit the road next summer for a lengthy run of 40 dates featuring former Eagles guitarist Don Felder as special guest.

The Brotherhood of Rock tour kicks off May 28 in Greenville, SC and is set to wrap up on Aug. 24 in Milwaukee, WI. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13. Additional pre-sale information is available at the Styx and Kevin Cronin websites. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

"It's going to be so much fun," Styx vocalist and guitarist Tommy Shaw tells UCR. "There's going to be so much good music and it's all good folks that we love spending time with. It really is a brotherhood and it has been, for a long, long time."

This will be Cronin's first outing sharing the stage with Styx under his own name. The singer-songwriter shared surprising news earlier this fall that he'd be retiring the REO Speedwagon brand at the end of 2024 due to "irreconcilable differences."

Still, Cronin has a lengthy connection with the fellow Midwest rockers and toured with them numerous times over the years during his time with REO. "You know, I’m from Chicago and all of the original Styx guys are from Chicago. We have a long history that goes back to when I was in high school," he told UCR in 2021. "We were kind of rivals on the south side of Chicago. They were a couple of years older than us, so they were a little bit better and their girlfriends were a little bit hotter. It’s a long and sordid tale."

During a recent conversation, the vocalist expanded on how appreciative he is, getting to share the stage with Styx for a sixth tour, 25 years after they mounted their initial run together in 2000 on the Arch Allies trek. "It's a great confluence of good luck," he says. "We're calling this tour the Brotherhood of Rock, because it really is. This tour is based on brotherhood and I'm very, very grateful to Tommy Shaw and the whole Styx organization for having faith in me."

Both Cronin and Shaw praised the albums that they loved by the Eagles, noting the importance of the guitar work and songwriting that Don Felder contributed to the California legends during his time with the band. The guitarist quickly returned equal amounts of praise to them as well.

"The amazing thing about this tour, to me is the catalog of all three of these bands," he told UCR. "It's going to just be hit after hit after hit. [In the past], we've had a little grand finale on some of the nights that we were feeling up to it, to kind of button up the very end of the show. So it's going to be a lot of fun."

Though the evening will be heavily focused on the hits, all three are in the midst of working on new music. Felder expects that his next album will be out shortly before the tour kicks off. Shaw is similarly excited about the record that Styx has that's taking shape, which he says will likely be released sometime in 2025. Cronin is still in the midst of planning out his next musical moves, but shared that he's looking forward to finishing off a song that he wrote recently with Richard Marx.

Watch the Styx and Kevin Cronin Tour Video

Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, Brotherhood of Rock Tour 2024

May 28 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 31 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 2 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

June 4 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 6 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 7 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 9 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

June 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 14 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 15 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

June 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

June 30 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheatre

July 2 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 5 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheatre

July 6 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 8 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 11 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 12 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 14 - Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

July 15 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 18 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 19 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 20 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 2 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Franklin, TX @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 6 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug. 8 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 12 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug. 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater