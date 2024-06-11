Styx and Foreigner Announce Tour Companion Live Album

As Styx and Foreigner's Renegades & Juke Box Heroes summer tour gets underway on Tuesday, the bands have announced a new tour companion LP of the same name.

The eight-track release contains live versions of some of the groups' best-known songs. The picture disc and limited-edition individually numbered silver vinyl will be available exclusively at tour stops and select retail starting July 12.

The record includes favorites "Feels Like the First Time" and "I Want to Know What Love Is" (Foreigner) and "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)" and "Come Sail Away" (Styx), among others.

You can see the full track listing below.

Only 1,000 copies of the picture disc and 5,000 individually numbered copies of the silver edition are available. An expanded CD edition featuring songs by the tour's opening act, John Waite, is also available. (The album can also be found on streaming services.)

Where Are Styx and Foreigner Playing This Year?

On Tuesday, Styx and Foreigner's tour kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The bands will spend the next three months on the road playing more than three dozen dates across North America, with stops in Toronto, Nashville and Cincinnati before ending on Aug. 28 in Sioux City, North Dakota.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Foreigner and Styx, 'Renegades & Juke Box Heroes' Track Listing

JUKE BOX HEROES side:

1. Feels Like The First Time

2. Cold As Ice

3. I Want To Know What Love Is

4. Juke Box Hero

RENEGADES side:

1. Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)

2. Come Sail Away

3. Too Much Time On My Hands

4. Renegade

Styx, Foreigner and John Waite, Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour 2024

June 11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 15 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 18 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

June 19 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 22 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 26 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 28 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

June 29 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

July 13 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 15 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 31 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 2 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Gifford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 17 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

Aug. 21 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 28 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center