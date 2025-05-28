Styx Confirms New ‘Circling From Above’ Concept Album

Styx's first LP since 2021's Crash of the Crown has been confirmed. Their avian-themed Circling From Above concept album is set for release on July 18 on streaming sites.

Compact disc and vinyl copies are available to purchase now on StyxWorld.com. See a complete track listing and listen to the advance single, "Build and Destroy," below.

Tommy Shaw, an avid birder, took a lead creative role. He said many of the songs took on a personal dimension. "You're writing about your experiences in your life and things that you love and enjoy, or things that were hard to go through and that sort of thing," he told UCR. "So you're just really just writing a book in little sections like that."

Shaw admitted early worries that Styx's label representative might not be on board. "But he says, 'Oh, we're birders!'" Shaw said in March. "It was kind of risky to say this thing's gonna be about a bird. But there was so much enthusiasm and it's like, you know, sometimes in life things just go your way – and this went our way."

Sessions for Circling From Above were just as organic as the writing process, Shaw said. "I guess we just stumbled upon a way of doing it," he told UCR. Styx producer "Will [Evankovich] and I, we've been writing songs together for you know for 10, 15 years. When we get one that we like – Will's a lot more organized than I am, but he'll put it on a hard drive. So we had amassed a whole bunch of songs." All of the songs on the 41-minute, 13-song album were written by Shaw, producer Will Evankovich and singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan.

Styx will support Circling From Above on a lengthy run of summer dates with Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder.

A concept video for "Build and Destroy" is due later today. "That little melody, I kept singing 'Build and Destroy,'" Gowan said in an official statement. "Even though we don't sing over that part, I kept thinking that would be a good title. It's thematic. The melody feels like a little Star Trek or Twilight Zone thing — just a small tag that reinforces the title."

Styx, Circling From Above' Track Listing

1. "Circling From Above"

2. "Build and Destroy"

3. "Michigan"

4. "King of Love"

5. "It's Clear"

6. "Forgive"

7. "Everyone Raise a Glass"

8. "Blue Eyed Raven"

9. "She Knows"

10. "Ease Your Mind"

11. "The Things That You Said"

12. "We Lost the Wheel Again"

13. "Only You Can Decide"