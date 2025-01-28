Styx Brings ‘The Grand Illusion’ to Las Vegas: Set List and Video

Styx launched the latest stretch of their Las Vegas residency on Friday at the Venetian Theatre, powering through their 1977 album The Grand Illusion in its entirety.

You can see the set list and video from the performance below.

The rockers opened their show with the eight-song The Grand Illusion, which they followed with a nine-song hits set that featured staples such as "Too Much Time on My Hands," "Lady," "Lorelei," "The Best of Times," "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," "Mr. Roboto" and "Renegade." The title track off their latest album, 2021's Crash of the Crown, also made an appearance.

Styx has decamped to Las Vegas every January since 2022 for an extended stay at the Venetian Theatre. They've completed two of the five dates scheduled for their current run (Jan. 24 and 25) and will round it out with shows on Jan. 29, 31 and Feb. 1.

READ MORE: Styx Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Tommy Shaw Details Styx's Work on New Album

Styx's Tommy Shaw recently told UCR that the band is working on a follow-up to Crash of the Crown. “I guess we just stumbled upon a way of doing it. Just writing, you don't have to write the whole thing at one time,” he said. “Like [Styx producer] Will [Evankovich] and I, we've been writing songs together for, you know, for 10, 15 years. And when we get one that we like, Will's a lot more organized than I am, but he'll put it on a hard drive. And so we had amassed a whole bunch of songs.”

Shaw explained how real-life experiences impacted the in-progress album. “You're writing about your experiences in your life and things that you love and enjoy, or things that were hard to go through and that sort of thing,” he said. “So you're just really just writing a book in little sections like that. And we've got a pretty good one going here.”

Following their short Vegas run, Styx will embark on a lengthy summer tour with Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. The 40-date trek runs from May 28 to Aug. 24.

Watch Styx Perform 'The Best of Times' on 1/24/25 in Las Vegas

Styx, 1/24/25, Venetian Theatre, Las Vegas Set List

1. "The Grand Illusion"

2. "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)"

3. "Superstars"

4. "Come Sail Away"

5. "Miss America"

6. "Man in the Wilderness"

7. "Castle Walls"

8. "The Grand Finale"

9. "Rockin' the Paradise"

10. "Too Much Time on My Hands"

11. "Lady"

12. "Lorelei"

13. "Crash of the Crown"

14. "The Best of Times"

15. "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

16. "Mr. Roboto"

17. "Renegade"