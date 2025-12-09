Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

In a post shared to Facebook, the 62 year-old singer noted that a “biopsy that was performed on 11/17 (a nodule in my right thyroid) came back positive. Malignant.”

"I'm scheduled for a CT and an ultrasound next Monday 12/15,” he continued, “and then I'll be meeting with my doctor/surgeon on 12/22 to figure out a plan moving forward.”

Sweet further noted that he was diagnosed with “papillary thyroid cancer,” adding that “the good news (is) that it's slow growing and something that my doctor seems very optimistic about.”

READ MORE: Top 15 Hair Metal Frontmen

The rocker admitted he’s recently been “experiencing a few issues vocally and it feels a little more 'crowded' in there. Now I understand why.” He apologized to fans for performing at less than 100%, but said he is “confident that things will get better.”

"Even though it's concerning to even hear the 'C' word (much less be diagnosed with it), I believe that it will be behind me soon enough,” Sweet declared. “I'll get in and deal with it and heal up and be ready for 2026.”

Michael Sweet Says Cancer Diagnosis Won’t Delay New Stryper Album

Elsewhere in his message, Sweet revealed that despite his cancer diagnosis, Stryper is still on schedule to start recording their new album on Dec. 28.

"Once we finish tracking, I'll be undergoing another surgery to remove my right thyroid and the nodule itself,” the singer noted. He went on to thank fans for their continued support and payers, adding that he looked forward to a return to touring. "I love you guys and I can't wait to see you on the road in 2026."

Stryper’s 16th studio album, When We Were Kings, was released in 2024. The next performance currently on the band’s schedule is set for April 12, 2026 on the Monsters of Rock Cruise.