When the Strokes return to the road next month, guitarist and co-founder Nick Valensi won’t be with the group.

“Nick will be taking a temporary break from the scheduled tour, but we look forward to his return,” noted a message to fans on the Strokes’ social media. “Holding down the guitar in the meantime is our old friend Steve Schlitz, who many of you will remember from our early NY days. We’re lucky to have him.”

While the band didn’t elaborate regarding Valensi’s absence, nor did they specify exactly when he'll rejoin the lineup, it’s the second time he’s taken a break from the band this year. Schlitz previously filled in for Valensi in early 2026 when the guitarist took another unexplained hiatus from the Strokes. Valensi returned in time for the group’s Coachella performances in April.

When Are the Strokes Touring?

Valensi, singer Julian Casablancas and drummer Fabrizio Moretti started the band that would become the Strokes in 1997 while they were college students in New York. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture soon joined, with Albert Hammond Jr. arriving in 1999 to complete the band’s classic lineup.

In the early 2000s, the Strokes broke out thanks to their catchy post-punk/indie rock sound. The band enjoyed massive success thanks to songs like “Last Nite,” “Hard to Explain,” “Reptilia” and "Juicebox." They remain one of the most popular and influential acts of the era.

Together, the Strokes have released five studio albums, with a sixth – titled Reality Awaits – due out June 26. Their next performance is scheduled for June 12 at the Bonnaroo music festival, with a nationwide headlining tour kicking off three days later in Clarkston, Michigan.