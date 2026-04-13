The Strokes have announced a world tour for 2026.

The new dates coincide with the release of the New York band's upcoming album, Reality Awaits.

The record is their first new work since the release of The New Abnormal in 2020.

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The Strokes played Coachella this past weekend and have headline sets coming up this year at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026.

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Produced by Rick Rubin, Reality Awaits will be the group's seventh album. The New Abnormal reached No. 8 upon its release in 2020.

You can hear the first single from the album, "Going Shopping," below.

Where Are the Strokes Playing in 2026?

The Strokes' 2026 concert dates will start on June 12 at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, and keep them on the road through the end of October.

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From there, the band will perform concerts in Chicago, Toronto, Boston and San Francisco.

They will then head to Tokyo, London, Amsterdam and Barcelona for shows, before wrapping up their 2026 tour dates on Oct. 28 in Dublin.

Presales for the shows begin on Wednesday; the general on-sale starts on Friday, April 17. More information, including fan registration, is available on the Strokes' website.

Listen to the Strokes' 'Going Shopping'

You can see all of the band's 2026 concerts below.

The Strokes 2026 Tour

June 12—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 15—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

June 17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

June 19—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

June 21—Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

June 23—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

June 26—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

June 27—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

July 17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

July 19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

July 23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

August 8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

August 14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

August 15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

August 22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

August 25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

August 28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

September 12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

September 13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

September 17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

September 18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

October 6—London, U.K.—The O2§

October 11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§

October 13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§

October 15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§

October 17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§

October 20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§

October 22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§

October 25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§

October 26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§

October 28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨with Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron