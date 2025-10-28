The Stray Cats have canceled their entire fall tour, citing frontman Brian Setzer's "serious illness."

"I'm heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour," Setzer wrote in a statement.

"I know this affects so many people, and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I've been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I've been looking forward so much to being onstage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I'm gutted."

The cancellation comes just a day after the band was forced to cancel the first two dates, which were scheduled for Oct. 25 and 26. The band was scheduled to perform in Louisville on Tuesday.

The press release noted that refunds for the canceled concerts will be available at the point of purchase.

The Stray Cats recently released two new songs, "Stampede" and "Teenage Heaven"; they're the first new music from the trio since 2019. The tracks were released to commemorate the start of the tour, which was to begin in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

What Is Brian Setzer's 'Serious Illness'?

While no specific reason has been given for Setzer's recent "serious illness," the singer and guitarist had reported an autoimmune disease that was affecting his guitar playing earlier this year.

"Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour, I noticed that my hands were cramping up," he wrote at the time. "I've since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease. I cannot play guitar.

"There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this; it will just take some time."

The fall tour was scheduled to run through Nov. 23 with a concluding date in Wheatland, California. Shows in Cincinnati, Kansas City, Phoenix and Las Vegas are among those that were canceled.

You can see the canceled tour dates below.

October 25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

October 26 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Casino

October 28 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

October 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 31 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

November 1 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

November 2 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

November 4 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 5 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

November 7 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

November 8 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

November 9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

November 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

November 13 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

November 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino Hotel - Legends Theater

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

November 18 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

November 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

November 20 - TBA - TBA

November 22 - Santa Rosa, CA - Ruth Finley Person Theater

November 23 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino