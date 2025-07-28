The Stray Cats have announced tour dates for fall 2025.

The monthlong run includes more than 20 shows starting in late October and running through late November. The band was last on the road in the summer of 2024.

"What blows me away every time is how this music still connects — decades later, it’s just as raw, just as real," singer and guitarist Brian Setzer noted in a press release announcing the shows. "We see fans from every generation now."

READ MORE: Revisiting Stray Cats' 'Rant N' Rave With the Stray Cats'

"There’s nothing like the sound we make when the three of us hit the stage — it’s high-octane rockabilly, loud and proud," added bassist Lee Rocker. "We're fired up to bring that to fans across the country again!"

"The Cats are back for a very special indoor tour," said drummer Slim Jim Phantom. "I'm thrilled and excited to be on the road in 2025 with the best rockabilly band in the world! These are the venues where the Cats sound best, and one thing I can guarantee 100%"

In February, Setzer said he was worried about playing guitar due to an autoimmune disease affecting his hands. "I just wanted to check in with you all," he wrote on social media. "Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour, I noticed that my hands were cramping up. I've since discovered that I have an autoimmune disease. I cannot play guitar.

"There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play. I have seen some progress in that I can hold a pen and tie my shoes. I know this sounds ridiculous, but I was at a point where I couldn't even do that. Luckily, I have the best hospital in the world down the block from me. It's called the Mayo Clinic. I know I will beat this, it will just take some time."

Where Are Stray Cats Playing in 2025?

Setzer has presumably healed enough to join his longtime bandmates on the road later this year.

The Stray Cats' fall tour dates start on Oct. 25 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Over the next few weeks, they will play concerts in Louisville, Cincinnati, Phoenix and Las Vegas before wrapping up on Nov. 23 in Wheatland, California.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. local time; an artist fan club presale kicks off on July 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Subscribers to the band's newsletter can receive early access to the presale. More information is available at the Stray Cats' website.

You can see the list of Stray Cats' fall 2025 tour dates below.

Stray Cats 2025 Tour

October 25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

October 26 - Rockford, IL - Hard Rock Casino

October 28 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

October 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 31 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

November 1 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

November 2 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

November 4 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 5 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

November 7 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

November 8 - Verona, NY - The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

November 9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

November 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

November 13 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

November 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Route 66 Casino Hotel - Legends Theater

November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

November 18 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

November 19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

November 20 - TBA - TBA

November 22 - Santa Rosa, CA - Ruth Finley Person Theater

November 23 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino