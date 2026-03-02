Sting has added more dates to his upcoming 2026 North American tour.

The new shows on the Sting 3.0 tour will take place in the fall and include 20 just-announced concerts.

The upcoming dates follow previously announced shows on the tour, which run throughout May.

Sting will be joined on the run by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

sting 2026 tour Carter B. Smith loading...

The trio will play songs from throughout Sting's career, including cuts from his days with the Police and his solo career.

Where Is Sting Playing in 2026?

Sting's 2026 tour is currently playing dates in Europe, with shows in Paris all this week. Later this spring, the concerts head to the U.S. for a series of dates starting on May 6 in Hollywood, Florida, and wrapping up on May 23 in Vienna, Virginia.

The newly announced shows begin in North America on Oct. 5 with two shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver.

Sting 3.0 dates then continue in Seattle, Minneapolis, Montreal and Cincinnati before playing six dates in New York City at the Brooklyn Paramount starting on Nov. 11.

A final date is scheduled for Nov. 24 in Tampa, a rescheduled show from an earlier postponement. You can see all of the dates on Sting's North American tour below.

Members of Sting's fan club will have first access to tickets for the new shows starting on Tuesday; additional presales run throughout the week. The general on-sale begins March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information and purchases are available at Sting's website.

Sting 3.0 2026 North America Tour

Sat May 06 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sat May 09 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun May 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Wed May 13 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sat May 16 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Mon May 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu May 21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri May 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Sat May 23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Mon May 25 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Mon Oct 05 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 06 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 09 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 16 – Rockford, IL – Hard Rock Casino – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre – NEW SHOW

Mon Oct 26 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre St-Denis – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 27 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre St-Denis – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 01 – Akron, OH – E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 04 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theater – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Thu Nov 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Sat Nov 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Sun Nov 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Tue Nov 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Wed Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Tue Nov 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa – RESCHEDULED SHOW

*with special guest Fiction Plane