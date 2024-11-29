Sting and Snoop Dogg Rework ‘Message in a Bottle’ on New Single

Snoop Dogg has recruited Sting for his newest single, "Another Part of Me." The song's musical track draws heavily from the distinctive bass line, guitar and melody of the Police's 1979 hit "Message in a Bottle."

You can listen to the new song below.

In addition to occasionally punctuating Snoop's verses, Sting gets a brief vocal spotlight near the end of the track: "In a moment jump up on it, see the ocean, stay in motion /You're not broken, know I'm chosen, I just gotta have faith / Time is passin', I stay active, mamis laughin', movies, rappin' Millions stackin', / Look what happened, life just isn't the same.."

Read More: 10 Classic Rock Stars Acts That Embraced Hip-Hop

"Another Part of Me" is taken from Snoop Dogg's upcoming Missionary album, which features the ubiquitous rapper / Olympic commentator teaming up with legendary rap producer Dr. Dre to (somewhat belatedly) celebrate the 30th anniversary of 1993's Doggystyle.

The Missionary track list also includes a cover of "Last Dance with Mary Jane," with vocals from the late Tom Petty and current country favorite Jelly Roll. The album is due to arrive Dec. 13.

Sting will resume his Sting 3.0 power trio tour in 2025 with shows in both North and South America. You can get his complete tour itinerary at Sting.com.

Hear Snoop Dogg and Sting Perform 'Another Part of Me'